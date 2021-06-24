MINING PEOPLE: FPX Nickel, Global Atomic, IsoEnergy, Reunion Gold, Roscan Gold, Taseko, Teck

Management appointments announced this week include:

The new CFO at Foran Mining is James Steels.

The new VP projects at FPX Nickel is Andrew Osterloh, formerly of Fluor Canada.

Global Atomic welcomes four new team members: Dasa manager of mining operations Jacques Tremblay, Dasa project superintendent Ian Moffatt, VP finance Pierre Hardouin, and information technology manager Becher Raffoul.

Andy Carmichael will be VP exploration, effective July 1, at IsoEnergy.

Kuya Silver has named Annie Sismanian its new CFO and general counsel.

Mosaic Minerals has named Pascal Germain to the newly created position of manager responsible for social networking development.

Rejean Gourde has resigned his position as president and CEO of Reunion Gold and Carlos Bertoni will continue to act as interim CEO.

Bruce Ramsden will become executive VP as well as CFO of Roscan Gold, effective July 1.

Taseko Mines has announced the retirement of CEO Russell Hallbauer (who will remain on the board) and COO John McManus, effective June 30. President Stuart McDonald will assume the role of CEO. Richard Tremblay will be promoted to senior VP operations and Richard Weymark to VP engineering.

Teck Resources has appointed Brianne Metzger-Doran as VP health and safety.

Board moves include:

Advance United Holdings (Au Holdings) has named two new board members, Daniele Spethmann and Vishal Gupta, and a new corporate secretary Chris Irwin.

Angus Gold has named David Cobbold to its board of directors.

Argentina Lithium and Energy has named John Gammon to its board.

Honey Badger has offered a seat on its board to W. Douglas Eaton, as Chad Gilfillan is stepping down.

Mandy Johnston has joined the board of Manitou Gold.

Newcrest Mining has appointed Jane McAloon as an independent non-executive director, effective July 1.

The newest director at Platinum Group Metals is Enoch Godongwana.

Quaterra Resources has named CEO Travis Naugle to its board of directors.

Greg Isenor is transitioning to a non-executive director at Roscan Gold, effective July 1.

Morris Beattie has resigned as director and chair of Spanish Mountain Gold.

Leif Nilsson has joined the board of Surge Copper.

Matias Herrero has resigned from the board of World Copper.