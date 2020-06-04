MINING PEOPLE: Freeman Gold, Golden Tag, Heatherdale Resources, New Pacific Metals, Skeena

Management moves announced this week include:

Dean Besserer is now VP of exploration with Freeman Gold.

Golden Tag Resources has named Greg McKenzie president, CEO and a director with Carmelo Marrelli appointed to the CFO role. Will Ansley is now the company’s VP of corporate development and investor relations. These announcements follow the resignations of Bruce Robbins as an interim CEO and director and of Marc Carrier as director, president and CFO.

Heatherdale Resources has entered into a debt assignment and settlement agreement with Hunter Dickinson: Robert McLeod will be appointed the company’s director and CEO once the debt settlement closes. McLeod will replace David Copeland, who will be stepping down from his roles as executive chairman and CEO.

David Tretbar has joined the board of Lion One Metals.

Paul Carmel, Mason Graphite’s interim CEO and chairman will resign on Sept. 1 to pursue another opportunity.

Cal Everett, Liberty Gold’s president and CEO, is joining New Placer Dome Gold as a senior financial advisor.

Brent Petterson has left his post as CFO of Nevada Sunrise Gold. Michael Sweatman, the company’s chairman, will act as interim CFO.

Toby Bradbury is now the president and CEO of Rambler Metals and Mining following Andre Booyzen’s resignation; Bradbury is a director of the company.

Shane Williams is now the COO of Skeena Resources; most recently, Williams spent six years with Eldorado Gold, where he held the role of VP of operations and capital projects.

Board changes include:

Sepanta Dorri is now a director of Horizonte Minerals, succeeding Alex Christopher. Dorri has held the role of VP of corporate development with Teck Resources since 2018.

Christopher Papagianis is now on the board of International Tower Hill Mines, filling a vacancy created with Damola Adamolekun’s resignation.

Sandra du Toit has stepped down from the board of Mkango Resources.

Ken Robertson is now on the board of Mountain Province Diamonds with William Lamb stepping down as a director.

Mark Cruise has joined the board of New Pacific Metals; Cruise assumed the CEO position with the company in April after serving as New Pacific’s COO.