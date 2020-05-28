MINING PEOPLE: Freeman Gold, Medallion Resources, Reunion Gold, Solstice, Xanadu Mines

Management moves announced over the past week:

Stuart Moller is now VP of exploration with FenixOro Gold; Moller is also a director of the company.

Will Randall is now president, CEO and a director of Freeman Gold, replacing Howard Milne, who will continue as a consultant to the company.

Derrick Townsend will provide consulting services to Golden Pursuit Resources, including shareholder communications, market intelligence and corporate development initiatives.

Mark Saxon is now president and CEO of Medallion Resources. Don Lay, the company’s current president and CEO, will transition to a strategic advisor role and remain on the board of directors.

Steve Dawson is now VP of corporate development with Tri Origin Exploration.

Andrew MacRitchie is now CFO of Virginia Energy Resources, succeeding Karen Allan.

Munkhsaikhan Dambiinyam has been named COO of Xanadu Mines and will be based in Mongolia; Munkhsaikhan has been the company’s CFO since May 2018. The company’s executive team will now include Andrew Stewart as CEO, Spencer Cole as CFO, Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren as an executive director and Mat Brown as chief geologist.

Board moves include:

Bond Resources has appointed new members to its board, following its acquisition of MJ Mining. These include Scott Brison and Valery Zamuner with Gary Arca and Cynthia Avelino stepping down as directors. Arca continues to serve as CFO, and Avelino will be the company’s secretary.

Mario Grossi has stepped down from the board of Foran Mining – he has joined the company’s technical committee.

Hugh Maddin is now a director of Makara Mining.

Michael Neumann has retired from the boards of New Age Metals and El Nino Ventures.

Murray John is joining the board of Prime Mining with Bruce Durham stepping down as a director.

Leanne Baker, Chantal Gosselin, Robert Leckie, Peter Nixon and Catherine Stevens will be retiring from the board of Reunion Gold. New director candidates include Adrian Fleming and Rick Cohen.

Kevin Reid, Michael Gentile and Blair Schultz are now on the board of Solstice Gold with Marty Tunney and Chad Ulansky stepping down as directors. Tunney will continue as president of the company and Ulansky will be a consultant to Solstice.

Paul Fisher has resigned from the board of Victory Nickel.