MINING PEOPLE: Generation Mining, Lydian, McEwen Mining, OceanaGold, Osisko Mining

Elaine Dorward-King has been appointed to the board of Bond Resources.

Drew Anwyll is now COO of Generation Mining; most recently, Anwyll was senior VP of technical services, interim COO, VP of operations and mine general manager for Detour Gold.

Paul Berndt has resigned from the board of Happy Creek Minerals.

Brad Mercer has resigned from the board of­­ Kutcho Copper to assume additional operational responsibilities at Capstone Mining.

Willan Abel, Stephen Altmann, Russell Ball and Gillian Davidson have all resigned from the board of Lydian International.

Chris Stewart has left his position as president and COO of McEwen Mining with his responsibilities re-assigned to other members of the company’s management team.

Donald Scoretz, the founder and a long-serving director of Napier Ventures, has passed away.

Philip Williams is now president, CEO and a director of NxGold with Chris McFadden stepping down from these posts. Williams is the co-founder and past CEO of Uranium Royalty and was also previously with Westwind Partners, Pinetree Capital and Dundee Capital Markets.

Mick Wilkes has resigned from his post as president, CEO and director of OceanaGold for personal reasons. Michael Holmes, the company’s COO, has taken over as acting president and CEO. OceanaGold will undertake a search for a permanent president and CEO.

Andrée St-Germain has joined the board of Osisko Mining; St-Germain is currently the CFO and corporate secretary of Integra Resources.

Danette Schwab is now VP of exploration with Pacific Ridge Exploration; Schwab was previously with Brixton Metals, NovaCopper, Fronteer Gold, Riverside Resources, NovaGold and Balmoral Resources.

Tony Brisson is now senior exploration manager with Quebec Precious Metals.

Simon Bodensteiner is now president, CEO and director of Rock Tech Lithium with Martin Stephan stepping down as president and CEO. Stephan will remain on the board of directors of the company and continue to serve as an advisor.

Rodney Lamond, a director of Stratabound Minerals, has passed away. Lamond was also the president and CEO of Jerritt Canyon Gold and chairman of Jaguar Mining.

Ben Au will be retiring from his CFO role with Wesdome at the end of March; Scott Gilbert, the company’s VP of financial systems and cost control, will be appointed the company’s CFO at that time.

Bill Xue has been elected as chairman of Western Resources’ board.