Canadian Mining Journal

Management appointments announced this week include:

Douglas Yee has been named interim CFO and corporate secretary of Cresval Capital, following Pamela Saulnier’s resignation.

Jamie Spratt is now a strategic advisor to Defense Metals.

Janice Craig has been appointed CFO and corporate secretary of FireFox Gold, following Andrew MacRitchie’s resignation.

Dan O’Brien has been named CFO of Forum Energy Metals, following Jeannine Webb’s resignation.

Erick Bertsch, the director of corporate communications for Giga Metals, has passed away.

Jason Attew has joined Gold Standard Ventures as president and CEO, succeeding Jonathan Awde. Awde will remain a director of the company.

Christos Doulis is now CEO and a director of Golden Independence Mining.

Josh Serfass is now executive VP, corporate development and investor relations with Integra Resources. Mark Stockton has been named VP of corporate affairs and sustainability.

Andrew Bruton has been named CEO of Macarthur Minerals. Mima Wirakara has been appointed secretary. The company’s current CEO, Joe Phillips, will assume the role of managing director.

B.H. (Ben) Whiting is now president, CEO and a director of Orex Minerals, following Gary Cope’s resignation.

Réjean Gourde is taking a leave of absence from his role as president and CEO of Reunion Gold. During the leave, Carlos Bertoni, will serve as acting CEO with the support of David Fennell, the company’s executive chair, and the management team.

Stephen Mullowney has been appointed CEO of Tanzanian Gold and has been nominated to the board.

Cameron Tymstra has been named president and CEO of Tarachi Gold; Michael Konnert is now chairman of the board and Lorne Warner will move to the role of VP of exploration. Mahesh Liyanage has also joined the company as CFO and Jen Hanson is now corporate secretary. Martin Bajic has stepped down as CFO and director; Leighton Bocking has stepped down as corporate secretary but will remain a director of the company.

Mahesh Liyanage has joined Vizsla Resources as CFO. Martin Bajic has stepped down from the CFO role.

Board moves include:

Sheldon Inwentash is now a director of Auxico Resources.

Fernando Pickmann has joined the board of C3 Metals.

William Feyerabend has been named a director of Graphite Energy.

John Jentz has joined the board of International Consolidated Uranium as lead director. Leigh Curyer has resigned from the board and has joined the company’s advisory board. Philip Williams, the company’s CEO, has been appointed chair in place of Curyer. Trevor Thiele has also resigned from the board.

Greg Etter is now a director of Liberty Gold.

Dato’ Sia Hok Kiang has been appointed to the board of Monument Mining.

Nathalie Pilon and Jamie Scarlett are now directors of Nouveau Monde Graphite, following the retirements of Pierre Renaud and Marc Prud’homme.

Renaud Adams has been appointed non-executive chair of the board of Omai Gold Mines; Paul Fornazzari has resigned from the board.

Antonio Vespa has been elected to the board of Pacific Bay Minerals.

Alexander Kunz has joined the board of Raindrop Ventures; Tim Henneberry has resigned as a director.

Naomi Lennon is now a director of REX Opportunity.

Victor Lazarovici, Michael Surratt and Mark Billings have retired from the board of ScoZinc Mining. Ashwath Mehra has accepted a nomination as the new chairman of the board.

Andrew Snowden will be joining Torex Gold as CFO effective Jan. 4. Snowden will be replacing Steven Thomas, who will step down from Torex at the end of the year.

Awards and accolades:

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) has announced its 43rd annual PDAC Awards showcase, which recognizes leaders in the exploration and mining industries. Recipients will be celebrated at the Awards Gala during the virtual PDAC 2021 convention; the recipients include: