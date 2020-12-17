Canadian Mining Journal

Management appointments announced this week include:

Denis Walsh is now chief geologist with A.I.S. Resources.

Peter Spora, the executive VP of growth and discovery with Golden Star Resources, has passed away.

Spanish Mountain Gold has appointed Doug Ramsey as director, sustainability and Indigenous affairs.

Brendan Creaney is now the CFO of Trevali Mining.

Board moves include:

Michael Kenyon has been named non-executive chair of the board of Great Bear Resources; Paula Rogers has been appointed a director.

Iamgold has appointed Anne Marie Toutant and Deborah Starkman as independent non-executive directors to its board.

Jack Lundin has resigned from the board of Josemaria Resources.

Kevin Tomlinson has been named a director of Kodiak Copper with Gary Schellenberg stepping down as a director.

Fernanda Fenga has joined the board of NioCorp Developments.

Kathleen Sendall is now a director of Pan American Silver.

Dan Berkshire has joined the board of Roughrider Exploration.

Jacinthe Baril is now on the board of Stelmine Canada.

Hashim Ahmed has been named chair of the board of Stratabound Minerals. Terrence Byberg has stepped down as interim chair.

Jeffery Snow is now a director of Wallbridge Mining.

Sam Wong has joined the board of Zincore Metals following Allan Williams’ resignation.

Awards: The Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia has announced its 2020 award recipients: