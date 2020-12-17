Canadian Mining Journal

News

MINING PEOPLE: Great Bear, Iamgold, Spanish Mountain, Trevali


B. Creaney Credit: Trevali

Management appointments announced this week include:

Denis Walsh is now chief geologist with A.I.S. Resources.

Peter Spora, the executive VP of growth and discovery with Golden Star Resources, has passed away.

Spanish Mountain Gold has appointed Doug Ramsey as director, sustainability and Indigenous affairs.

Brendan Creaney is now the CFO of Trevali Mining.

 

Board moves include:

Michael Kenyon has been named non-executive chair of the board of Great Bear Resources; Paula Rogers has been appointed a director.

Iamgold has appointed Anne Marie Toutant and Deborah Starkman as independent non-executive directors to its board.

Jack Lundin has resigned from the board of Josemaria Resources

Kevin Tomlinson has been named a director of Kodiak Copper with Gary Schellenberg stepping down as a director.

Fernanda Fenga has joined the board of NioCorp Developments.

Kathleen Sendall is now a director of Pan American Silver.

Dan Berkshire has joined the board of Roughrider Exploration.

Jacinthe Baril is now on the board of Stelmine Canada.

Hashim Ahmed has been named chair of the board of Stratabound Minerals. Terrence Byberg has stepped down as interim chair.

Jeffery Snow is now a director of Wallbridge Mining.

Sam Wong has joined the board of Zincore Metals following Allan Williams’ resignation.

Awards: The Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia has announced its 2020 award recipients:

  • Dr. C.J. (“Charlie”) Greig is the recipient of the H.H. “Spud” Huestis Award for contributions to enhancing the mineral resources of B.C. and/or the Yukon Territory.
  • Lukas Lundin is the recipient of the AME 2020 Murray Pezim Award for significant contributions to the mineral exploration and mining community by a financier.
  • Fraser MacCorquodale and Callum Baxter are the recipients of the AME 2020 Colin Spence Award for excellence in global mineral exploration.
  • Justin Himmelright is the recipient of the AME 2020 Robert R. Hedley Award for excellence in social and environmental responsibility.
  • Andy Randell is the recipient of the AME 2020 Special Tribute Award for service to the British Columbia minerals industry.
  • Dave Green is the recipient of the AME 2020 David Barr Award for his leadership in health and safety in mineral exploration.
  • Steve Irwin is the recipient of the AME 2020 Frank Woodside Gold Pan Award for distinguished volunteer service to AME.
  • MineralsEd and Britannia Mine Museum are the recipients of AME’s Outreach Education Fund supporting education programs related to mineral exploration and development.
Print this page

Related Posts



Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*