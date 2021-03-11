MINING PEOPLE: Iamgold, Karus, Revival, SRK

D. Dimitrov. Credit: Sprott Capital Partners

Management appointments announced this week include:

Raul Sanabria is now president and a director of Baroyeca Gold & Silver.

Nathan Rotstein has been named CEO and a director of Edison Cobalt.

Iamgold announced the appointment of Daniella Dimitrov to the CFO role, effective March 29. Dimitrov succeeds Carol Banducci, who retires on at the end of March following 14 years with the company.

Andrew Kaip has been named president and CEO of Karus Gold; Kaip has also been appointed to the board. David Whittle is now a director of the company.

Peter Bell has been appointed president and CEO of NorthWest Copper.

Tony da Silva has been promoted to the CFO role with Osino Resources.

Thomas Hawkins is now the VP of exploration with Pacific Empire Minerals.

Hubert Parent-Bouchard has been promoted to the CFO role with Radisson Mining from director, corporate development.

Lisa Ross has been named VP and CFO of Revival Gold; Ross succeeds Adam Rochacewich.

SRK Consulting has named James Siddorn as the new board chair for North America and Terry Braun as the new president of North America. Andrew Barrett is stepping down as president of SRK North America after 24 years in the role.

Surge Exploration has announced a name change to Surge Battery Metals. Konstantin Lichentwald has been appointed CFO, succeeding Tak Tsan (Simon) Tso.

Graeme Hopkins has been promoted to the chief technical officer role with Triumph Gold.

Linda Dandy is now VP of exploration with West Mining.

Board moves include:

Sean Pownall has resigned from the board of American Creek Resources.

Paula Rogers is now a director of Copper Mountain Mining.

Malcolm Norris has resigned from the board of Copperstone Resources.

Benoit Brunet and Angelina Mehta have resigned from the board of Falco Resources; Alexander Dann has joined the board.

Gilbert Lawson has joined the board of Great Bear Resources.

The board of the Nickel Institute has elected as Tina Litzinger as chair; Litzinger serves as the VP of marketing with Sherritt International. She succeeds Dan Chandler.

Adrian King is now a director of Norsemont Mining.

Philippe Cloutier has been named a director of QC Copper & Gold.

Awards and accolades:

Three of First Majestic Silver’s operating mines in Mexico, San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada, have all been awarded with the 2021 Socially Responsible Business Distinction award, also known as the Empresa Socialmente Responsable award, for best sustainability practices.