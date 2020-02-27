MINING PEOPLE: Kirkland Lake Gold, Liberty Gold, Westhaven Ventures, White Gold

Michael O’Brien, Auramex Resource Corp’s CFO, will also assume the role of corporate secretary as Janice Davies has stepped down from the role.

Tony Manini, the chairman of Carube Copper’s board, will assume the role of executive chairman while Stephen Hughes takes a temporary leave of absence from his post as the company’s president and CEO. Stuart Smith has been also appointed as the company’s chief consulting geologist; Smith was most recently technical director for strategy and new projects with Teck Resources.

Timothy Strong has been appointed as Global Energy Metals’ project development manager to oversee the company’s exploration programs and lead future acquisitions in the battery minerals sector.

Paul Thomson has been appointed executive VP and CFO of Golden Star Resources.

Ingrid Hibbard and Peter Grosskopf are now on the board of Kirkland Lake Gold. Hibbard is currently president, CEO and director of Pelangio Exploration and played a key role in advancing the Detour Lake mine. Grosskopf is currently CEO and a director at Sprott; prior to Sprott, he was president of Cormark Securities.

Barbara Womersley, a chartered human resources professional, has been appointed to Liberty Gold’s board of directors; Womersley previously held senior-level roles with Barrick Gold, Lundin Mining and Yukon Zinc.

Benoit Gascon, Mason Graphite’s president, CEO and director, will be retiring at the end of March. The company has appointed Peter Damouni as a director.

Robert Mackay is now the executive chairman of RJK Explorations.

Steve Burleton has been appointed to the board of Warrior Gold with Malcolm Burke resigning; Burke will remain an advisor to the company. Burleton was most recently president and CEO of GT Gold.

Ryan Fetterley is now VP of operations with Westhaven Ventures; Fetterley was most recently field operations manager for Goldcorp, where he ran an 80-person fly-in fly-out camp in the Yukon Territory.

Terry Brace has joined White Gold as its VP of Exploration; he is a geologist with over 25 years of experience.

Terry Kocisko, Yorbeau’s interim CEO, has resigned from his post. He will remain on the company’s board.