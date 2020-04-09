MINING PEOPLE: Lucara, McEwen Mining, OceanaGold, Orla, Osisko, SRG

David Guerrero has been selected as the Argentine country manager for Alpha Lithium; Brad Nichol is now the company’s CEO and president. Darryl Jones has resigned as president and CEO but will remain on the company’s board.

Karim Nasr is now a non-executive director of Altus Strategies. Nasr is the CEO of La Mancha Group, a private gold mining investment company with a portfolio of assets in West Africa.

Robert Logan has been appointed as an advisor to the board of Athabasca Minerals.

Peter Fairfield has joined the board of Aurcana Corporation.

David Laing has been appointed to the board of Blackrock Gold as an independent director; Alan Carter has stepped down from the board.

Emma Oosthuizen has been named CEO of Buffalo Coal. Oosthuizen has served as the company’s interim CEO for over a year.

David Cross is now the CFO of Crystal Lake Mining with Terence Ortslan joining the board as an as an independent director. Brian Moore has resigned as CFO and director.

Maureen Jensen will be a new director nominee at Franco-Nevada’s upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders. Jensen was most recently chair and CEO of the Ontario Securities Commission.

Christopher Ecclestone has resigned from the board of Global Energy Metals but will continue as an advisor to the company.

Michel Boily has resigned from the board of Infinite Ore.

Marc Leduc and Douglas Meirelles have joined the board of Jiulian Resources; Scott Dorion has resigned as a director.

Yari Nieken has been named CEO and chairman of Le Mare Gold; Nieken has been a director of the company since 2017. Bryson Goodwin has resigned as CEO but will remain president and a director of Le Mare.

Brian Edgar and Richard Clark are retiring from the board of Lucara Diamond; David Dicaire and Peter O’Callaghan are nominated as director candidates.

Paul Carmel, chairman of Mason Graphite, has been appointed interim president and CEO.

Peter Mah has been appointed COO of McEwen Mining.

Rebecca Moriarty is now CFO of Metallic Minerals.

Larry Tsang has retired from his CFO role with Minco Capital, succeeded by Melinda Hsu.

Michael Holmes has been appointed OceanaGold’s permanent president and CEO.

Andrew Cormier has been appointed to the COO role with Orla Mining, succeeding Hans Smit.

The hon. John Baird has been appointed to the board of Osisko Gold Royalties; Baird is a three-term Member of Parliament.

Paul Dumas has stepped down from his executive VP and director role with Osisko Metals; he will maintain a consultant to the company.

Gunmin Park is now VP of corporate strategies with Pan Andean Minerals; Ted Dai has resigned as VP of corporate finance.

Don Njegovan has resigned as a director of Sable Resources; Ruben Padilla has joined the board.

Yacouba Saré is now a director of SRG Mining; Vincent Hogue and K. Abdoulaye Compaore have resigned as directors.