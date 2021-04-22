MINING PEOPLE: Teck, Ridgestone, Monument, SRK, Tesoro, Inomin, Magna Gold

Management appointments announced this week include:

Teck Resources welcomes Sarah Hughes as VP audit and improvement.

Inomin Mines has hired Carlos Torres and Eduardo Ortiz to lead its community relations and evaluation activities in Mexico.

Keith Ross is the new VP mining operations at Atlan Rio Minerals.

Guy Sande and Carson Sedun have joined OrganiMax Nutrient as GM of the Silver Valley project and in corporate development, respectively.

Ridgestone Mining has appointed Dante E. Aguilar Casillas as country manager, Mexico.

Hugh Bresser is now the chief managing geologist at Monument Mining.

Miguel Bonilla has joined Magna Gold as the company’s COO.

Jukka Pitkäjärvi is now VP Finland operations for Strategic Resources.

Tim McGurk is taking over the group CEO’s responsibilities at SRK in Cardiff, U.K.

The board of Tesoro Minerals has accepted the resignation of president and CEO Peter Tegart.

Miguel Bonilla is now COO of Magna Gold.

Don Harris, GM, and Steven Koehler, manager of projects, at Gold Standard Ventures have both resigned. Joining the project team are Richard Yancey as geology manager and Eric Hill as chief metallurgist.

Board moves include:

IEMR Resources has named Jielu Yu to its board of directors.

Stephen Balch has stepped down from the board of Noble Mineral Exploration.

Martin Bourgoin has joined the board of Typhoon Exploration.