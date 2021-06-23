More bonanza grades – 385 g/t gold – for Osisko at Windfall

Core with a gold grade of 130 g/t over 0.3 metre from the Windfall project. Credit: Osisko Mining.

Osisko Mining (TSX: OSK) has more bonanza results from its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Que.

Osisko is infill drilling at the project where the preliminary economic assessment updated in February puts the measured and indicated resource at 6 million tonnes grading 9.6 g/t gold and containing almost 1.9 million oz. The inferred resource is 16.4 million tonnes at 8 g/t gold, containing 4.2 million oz.

Selected high-grade intercepts include:

385 g/t gold over 2.1 metres in OSK-W-21-2492-W2;

45.5 g/t gold over 4.1 metres in OSK-W-21-777-W1;

28.8 g/t gold over 4.3 metres in WST-21-0789B;

45.8 g/t gold over 2.5 metres and 26.0 g/t gold over 3.8 metres in OSK-W-21-2505;

46.6 g/t gold over 2.4 metres in WST20-0318;

and 21.3 g/t gold over 4.8 metres in OSK-W-20-2397-W1.

Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.OsiskoMining.com.