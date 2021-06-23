More bonanza grades – 385 g/t gold – for Osisko at Windfall

Osisko Mining (TSX: OSK) has more bonanza results from its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Que.
Osisko is infill drilling at the project where the preliminary economic assessment updated in February puts the measured and indicated resource at 6 million tonnes grading 9.6 g/t gold and containing almost 1.9 million oz. The inferred resource is 16.4 million tonnes at 8 g/t gold, containing 4.2 million oz.
Selected high-grade intercepts include:
Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.OsiskoMining.com.
