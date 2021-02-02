Mud slide at New Gold’s New Afton mine leaves one dead

New Gold’s New Afton mine, in B.C. Credit: New Gold

A contract driller at New Gold‘s New Afton mine in British Columbia is presumed dead after a mud rush that occurred overnight. Two New Gold employees also suffered non life-threatening injuries and have received medical attention.

All activities at the operation, 10 km west of Kamloops, have been suspended.

Following the fatal incident, which occurred at 1:40 am Pacific time on Feb. 2, New Gold’s on-site emergency management system was activated. The RCMP and provincial safety authorities were immediately notified and remain on site.

The identity of the deceased worker will not be released until next of kin are notified.

Underground block cave production at New Afton began in 2012. However, historic production at the copper-porphyry deposit goes back to 1977.

New Gold also operates the Rainy River gold mine in Ontario.

For more information, visit www.newgold.com.