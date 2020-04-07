NETWORKS: Cisco to acquire Fluidmesh to expand industrial wireless offerings

CALIFORNIA – Technology company Cisco has announced plans to acquire Fluidmesh Networks, a privately held company whose wireless backhaul systems allow reliable and consistent communication. Fluidmesh solutions are quick to deploy and configure, offering customers a cost-efficient, low-maintenance solution.

The transaction is expected to expand Cisco’s presence in the industrial wireless space to include dynamic applications where reliable wireless communication is critical. Fluidmesh’s technology is designed to provide zero loss of data transfer when assets are moving at high speeds. Customers are currently using Fluidmesh’s wireless technologies in rail, mining, ports, and public transit applications.

“With wireless technology playing a greater role in every organization’s multi-access internet-of-things (IoT) strategy, reliable wireless connectivity is paramount to organizations operating industrial IoT environments, whether that’s manufacturing, mining, rail, or ports, where wireless technology automates operations to improve safety and lower costs,” Liz Centoni, Cisco’s senior VP and general manager for cloud, compute, and IoT businesses, said in a release. “The acquisition of Fluidmesh strengthens Cisco’s offerings in this space with leading technology that’s designed to provide zero loss of data transfer at speeds in excess of 300 km per hour.”

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Cisco’s fiscal year 2020, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

