NETWORKS: Geoverse announces licenced spectrum support for GeoCore platform

WASHINGTON – Geoverse, a provider of private LTE and 5G solutions, has announced that its existing GeoCore network service platform can now support licenced wireless spectrum.

This solution combines low-band licenced 600 MHz and 700 MHz spectrum with CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) to form a high-performance and reliable private LTE/5G network for industries such as mining, oil and gas exploration and utilities. This network would support voice calling, high-speed broadband and critical low-latency internet-of-things (IoT) functions.

CBRS allows enterprises to deploy and maintain their own networks, and now, with the addition of licenced spectrum, these same networks can do even more, all from a single, scalable, and secure platform. According to Geoverse, its 5G-ready solution provides a unique opportunity for enterprises to digitally transform their business.

“Private LTE networks meet the design, operational, and performance requirements that heavy industry needs, while giving them authority over coverage, capacity and function. By combining the coverage and exclusive use of licenced spectrum with the capacity depth provided by CBRS, we create one private LTE/5G networking solution to satisfy many needs,” Rod Nelson, CEO and co-founder of Geoverse, said in a release.

One company taking advantage of GeoCore and the combined spectrum offering is Strata Worldwide, which specializes in delivering critical wireless communications to mining operations.

“In such extreme environments, the performance and reach of the low-band spectrum can make it a preferred option for select applications,” Tom Michaud, CTO of Strata Worldwide, added. “And, it complements CBRS quite well so collectively they can serve a variety of use cases found across our remote locations, providing a high-performance service connecting users, devices and even delivering highly reliable service for our automated equipment.”

Geoverse offers clients the option to use its GeoCore service platform to deploy the licenced 600 MHz and 700 MHz spectrum from their solutions across 14 Western states. Since the network uses licenced spectrum, it belongs exclusively to the enterprise it serves.

Geoverse is a specialized mobile operator that builds, owns, and operates wireless assets for enterprise verticals, carriers, and consumers.

For more information, visit www.Geoverse.io.