NETWORKS: Nokia launches private 5G for enterprise customers

FINLAND – Nokia has announced that its 5G standalone (SA) industrial-grade private wireless networking solutions are now available for enterprise customers.

According to Nokia, with this introduction of 5G SA, the company provides its customers with the most comprehensive portfolio of high-performance private wireless networking solutions in the marketplace.

“With the introduction of 5G SA, we set a new standard for our enterprise customers with a world-class lineup of private wireless solutions to meet their digitalization needs, no matter their entry point or connectivity requirements,” Raghav Sahgal, president of Nokia Enterprise, said in a release. “Private wireless connectivity is central to our customers realizing their long-term digital transformation goals. By delivering 5G SA, we’re paving the way to accelerate digitalization in the most demanding of use cases.”

As part of the development of its 5G SA private wireless solutions, Nokia has been completing trials with customers and mobile operator partners since the first quarter of 2020. Nokia has more than 180 private wireless enterprise customers worldwide, and over 30 of those engagements are 5G.

With Nokia’s new 5G SA solutions, enterprise customers have the choice of deploying the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud – a compact, plug-and-play system with automation enablers – or, they can customize the network according to their needs with Nokia Modular Private Wireless.

Sandvik has been using Nokia’s 5G SA at its test site in Tampere in Finland, where the network allows remote machine operations by providing video links between underground and the surface control centre, automating mining processes.

“By deploying a Nokia 5G SA private wireless network with Nokia Digital Automation Cloud, we can showcase an entirely new range of game-changing capabilities here in our Tampere test mine.” Patrick Murphy, president of rock drills and technologies with Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, said in a release. “As we work with our customers to help them leverage technology to digitalize their operations, the introduction of 5G opens the door to new opportunities in robotics, remote and autonomous operations, full-fleet automation, analytics and enhanced safety. As such, it comprises a breakthrough in the digital transformation of mining.”

