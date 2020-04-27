NETWORKS: Specialized Wi-Fi network supports mine operations

AUSTRALIA – RCT Connect, a new specialized Wi-Fi network developed by RCT, is the first ever mining communications system created specifically to support all underground autonomous mining equipment.

RCT Connect is truly flexible, designed to engage with any third-party systems and, according to RCT, can enhance the performance of any mining automation and control solution available in the market.

Since its launch in 2019, it has been deployed in multiple active mines worldwide with strongly positive feedback from site personnel.

Brendon Cullen, RCT’s automation and control product manager, said RCT Connect is the best underground communications network option available.

“The system is inexpensive and very user friendly so it can be set up quite easily by mine site technicians who do not need specialized training in order to establish and maintain this technology. RCT Connect is designed to be agnostic and so can integrate with all of the commercially available automation and control solutions offered by global manufacturers.”

Cullen added that this network is designed for stable performance with low and consistent latency between operator stations in secure locations and machines within production areas.

As underground mining operations evolve, customers will be easily able to scale RCT Connect to suit their needs. The network can be adjusted to suit various tramming distances and can ensure effective machine operation over short as well as longer runs.

Cullen added that a key aspect of RCT Connect is its smart roaming feature, which is always searching for new wireless access points as underground mining equipment moves. “Many commercially available communications networks are configured to access certain nodes for too long and as mobile mining equipment continues to traverse a site it can result in communication failures,” he said.

RCT is a technology company which designs, manufactures and delivers technology and service solutions to support clients around the world in multiple sectors, including mining, industrial, agricultural and civil.

For more information, visit www.RCT-Global.com.