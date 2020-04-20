NEW TECHNOLOGIES: Tenova reorganizes businesses and governance

ITALY – Tenova, a company specializing in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has decided to reorganize its businesses and review its governance structures. These changes are intended to steady Tenova’s presence in the metals and mining businesses to better focus on the priorities, market approach and global presence of each.

As part of reorganization, Roberto Pancaldi is now the company’s CEO – he was previously CEO of the metals division. Andrea Lovato, previously Tenova’s CEO, will assume the CEO role with TAKRAF; TAKRAF is a Tenova company and offers solutions to the mining, material handling and minerals industries.

This change is expected to allow more autonomy to the respective CEOs in developing the businesses and building their long-term sustainability while they concentrate on short-term consolidation and continuity.

“The extraordinary situation caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 at a global level has accelerated the rethinking of our business model and the definition of a new structure to better fit the complexity of the current business scenario, with a leaner structure and a clearer definition of roles,” Andrea Lovato said in a release.

“I am sure that this reorganization will help us to better focus our strategy and result in our steel and metals market offering being more solid,” added Roberto Pancaldi.

Tenova, part of the Techint Group, is a worldwide partner for innovative, reliable and sustainable solutions in metals and mining. The company designs technologies and develops services that help reduce costs, save energy, limit environmental impact and improve working conditions.

