NICKEL-COPPER-PGM: Palladium One samples Tyko

MARATHON – Palladium One has released prospecting sample results from three showings at its 103-sq.-km Tyko nickel-copper-PGM property in Ontario.

Sample assays include:

0.74% nickel, 4.09% copper and 2.51 g/t PGEs (a sum of platinum, palladium and gold);

1.12% nickel, 0.66% copper and 0.94 g/t PGEs; and

0.05% nickel, 0.72% copper and 0.86 g/t PGEs.

The first two assays are from the Tyko showing while the last is from the Shabotik area.

“Our reconnaissance prospecting and soil sampling program tested several parts of the property with EM (electromagnetic) and Mag(netic) anomalies that had not been mapped or prospected. While few bedrock outcrops were observed, gabbro and pyroxenite boulders suggest that favourable host rocks may occur nearby,” Derrick Weyrauch, Palladium One’s president and CEO said in a release.

The exploration program completed last year was aimed at extending the known mineralized zones and following up on untested geophysical anomalies.

In August, the company staked 12 additional claims at the project, adding the historic Shabotik zone, 4.5 km to the south of Tyko, to the project. Historical exploration has traced the host units over 90 metres on surface, over widths of up to 30 metres.

Palladium One has also identified favourable host rocks 400 metres to the southwest of Shabotik.

The Tyko project is located within an Archean intrusion and features nickel-rich mineralization with a high sulphide tenor, suggesting potential for future production of a high-value flotation concentrate.

Highlights from 2016 drilling on the property include 1.06% nickel, 0.35% copper and 0.65 g/t PGEs over 6.2 metres as well as 1.47% nickel, 0.49% copper and 0.71 g/t PGEs over 6.1 metres.

The company plans to complete an electromagnetic survey covering the entire expanded property.

Palladium One also holds the Lantinen Koillismaa PGE-copper-nickel project in north-central Finland with indicated resources of 11 million tonnes at 1.8 g/t palladium-equivalent for a total of 635,600 palladium-equivalent oz. and inferred resources of 11 million tonnes at 1.5 g/t Pd-eq for a total of 525,800 Pd-eq oz.

For more information, visit www.PalladiumOneInc.com.