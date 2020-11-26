Nighthawk drills 141.8 metres of 2.11 g/t gold at Colomac

Explorer Nighthawk Gold has released assay results for three holes completed within zones 2.0 and 3.0 of the Colomac Main Sill within its Colomac gold project in the Northwest Territories. The standout intercept is a 141.8-metre-long interval of 2.11 g/t gold starting at 648.2 metres in hole C20-06B reported from the northern boundary of zone 2.0 within the 7-km-long Main Sill structure.

This latest drillhole extended mineralization by 80 metres below prior drilling – a previous intercept, reported in October, hit 252.1 metres of 1.84 g/t gold in hole C20-06. Mineralization along this section extends from near-surface to over 660 vertical metres.

In a release, Michael Byron, Nighthawk’s president and CEO, explained that hole C20-06B suggests that zones 2.0 and 1.5 are the “best mineralized sections of the Colomac Main Sill encountered so far.” He also added that “this area of the sill continues to show strong continuity of mineralization and grade along strike and to depth, where the consistent widening of the quartz diorite host rock to depth, provides an excellent opportunity for continued resource expansion.”

Hole C20-11, testing the northern boundary of zone 3.0 returned 34.8 metres of 2 g/t gold from 239.3 metres. This intercept infilled the down-plunge extension of mineralization around the boundary of zone 2.5 and traced mineralization down to 275 vertical metres.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nighthawk is experiencing delays with assay turnaround times. Additional results are pending – the company has completed 29 holes at Colomac this year, and reported 13. Results are also pending for 15 drillholes completed at the Treasure Island target, 11 km north of Colomac.

The Colomac project is within the company’s Indin Lake gold property in the Northwest Territories, 200 km northwest of Yellowknife.

In July, Nighthawk published an updated resource for Colomac. Indicated resources stand at 25.9 million tonnes grading 2.01 g/t gold, for a total of 1.7 million oz., with additional inferred resources of 5.7 million tonnes at 2.03 g/t gold, totalling 372,500 oz.

Colomac is within the central part of Indin Lake and includes five gold deposits. One of these produced 527,908 gold oz. between 1990 and 1997 from three shallow open pits.

For more information, visit www.NighthawkGold.com.