Nokia and Symboticware to develop IIoT solutions for underground

Symboticware, an industry leader in real-time data management solutions for global mining operations, has announced a collaboration with Nokia on private wireless and industrial internet-of-things (IIoT) to transform connectivity and improve communications and location services. The partnership brings forward a complete digital solution in real-time connectivity for the underground mining industry.

The solution combines Nokia’s industrial-grade wireless connectivity with machine health and productivity data for real-time analysis, using Symboticware’s telemetry technology. This collaboration enables artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning – both critical enablers for the future of underground mining.

Historically, connectivity in underground mining relied on Wi-Fi solutions which lack the low latency and reliability required for supporting next-generation IIoT applications. With industrial-grade private wireless from Nokia, underground operations will now have access to improved communications, accurate location tracking of equipment and personnel, ultimately streamlining operations to improve productivity and safety.

“This is a solid development in the area of underground operations,” Kirk Petroski, Symboticware founder and chairman, said in a release. “As pioneers in both our fields, the Nokia and Symboticware collaboration will help to move AI and machine learning forward, which are capabilities that will play a major role in the future of this industry.”

“Having pioneered the patented store-and-forward technology, Symboticware is no stranger to solving challenges underground,” added Shawn Sparling, VP of enterprise and public sector, Nokia Canada. “This expertise, combined with our leadership in private wireless deployments, will bring best-of-breed data into the space of real-time mining operations. And it will let our customers benefit from immediate access to comprehensive information, even in the most challenging underground environments.”

A full implementation of Symboticware and Nokia LTE is currently underway at the NORCAT underground centre and will be available on the market in 2021.

Symboticware is an industry leader that provides an industrial IoT hardware and software platform to help customers unlock, collect and analyze valuable data from their industrial mobile and fixed assets to help improve business outcomes. Originally developed for monitoring in underground mining, Symboticware technologies are used in many remote and rugged applications.

