Northern Graphite confirms high quality, value of Bissett Creek concentrates

Northern Graphite (TSXV: NGC) says that the first phase of concentrate testing on samples from its Bissett Creek property have been successful. The material is suitable for use in applications such as fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, flow batteries and traditional markets.

The tests were conducted by ProGraphite which concluded that the deposit has an almost unique combination of high carbon content and extremely coarse particle size distribution. These characteristics are in high demand, meaning the Bissett Creek concentrates will command the highest of prices among standard concentrate types, especially as the availability of larger sizes is relatively low. A second round of testing has begun that will focus on lithium-ion battery application.

Flake size for the Bissett Creek samples was 77% +80 mesh (deemed large) and 50% +50 mesh (extra large). The average graphitic carbon (Cg) content was 97.5%, very high for a flotation concentrate. After attritioning and standard acid purification, the grade was 99.0%.

ProGraphite also suggested that Bissett Creek graphite may have particular application in the manufacture of bipolar plates for hydrogen fuel cells.

Northern Graphite has completed a full feasibility study and received the major mining permit. The next step is a construction decision.

