Novo bringing PhotonAssay to Golden Eagle mill Australia

Novo Resources (TSX: NVO; QTCQX: NSRPF) has signed a three-year agreement (with an option to extend to six years) with Intertek Testing Services (Australia) for the provision of on-site laboratory, sample preparation and PhotonAssay services.

Intertek will manage an on-site laboratory at Novo’s Golden Eagle mill designed to prepare samples from Novo’s planned infill drilling campaign at the Beatons Creek gold project. Intertek has agreed to provide Novo with priority access to two brand new Chrysos PhotonAssay units which are currently being installed in Intertek’s Perth facility and should be fully operational by late May and early-July, respectively. Novo has committed to, and Intertek have agreed to provide, a minimum of 20,000 PhotonAssays per month for each Chrysos unit once fully operational.

Novo is conducting grade control and resource upgrade reverse circulation drilling across the Beatons Creek deposit. Drill samples are collected on half-metre intervals, and sample material is crushed, split and 10 x 500-gram charges are analyzed by PhotonAssay per each sample (5 kg total mass analyzed per sample). Novo believes PhotonAssay is the optimal technique to analyze nuggety gold mineralization at Beatons Creek.

The Chrysos units will also allow Novo to introduce exploration related samples into the analytic stream thus allowing better understanding of its exploration assets across the Pilbara. The company envisages employing the sample preparation facility at the Golden Eagle mill to prepare all exploration related samples.

Novo Resources has offices in Vancouver. Visit its website at www.NovoResources.com.