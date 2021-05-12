NRCan supports mining literacy

This is National Mining Week and Natural Resources Canada announced its support for programs that improve mining literacy. Minister of Natural Resources the Hon. Seamus O’Regan, Jr., pledged $130,000 for projects to promote knowledge of the mineral industry and to build a more inclusive sector.

The funding includes $50,000 to the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada for two projects that delivered geology, engineering, mining and sustainability resource kits to 400 students, including Indigenous youth. This is part of the PDAC’s effort to support earth science education and increase mining literacy in remote and northern communities.

An investment of $30,000 was made with the Council for the Advancement of Native Development Officers to support the delivery of webinars on the mining sequence and how Indigenous communities in Western Canada can access procurement and economic development opportunities.

The Mining Industry Human Resources Council is receiving $50,000 for two projects, one to develop a national mining career awareness strategy, and the other a national stakeholder workshop to engage youth in the mining sector.