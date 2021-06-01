Nutrien first to use remote control Cat dozer

Nutrien is the first fertilizer company to adopt the Cat Command remote control system on its dozers.

Nutrien (TSX: NTR; NYSE: NTR), is the first company in the fertilizer industry to implement the Cat Command for dozing remote control system at its Aurora, N.C., phosphate facility to create a safer working environment and improve reliability.

This innovative technology allows workers to operate bulldozers safely from a few thousand feet away in an indoor control station, thereby physically removing them from potential risks.

Nutrien’s Aurora facility is the largest mining site to implement this non-line of sight remote control system for Caterpillar D8 bulldozers.

“Upholding our core value of safety is a top priority, and the Cat Command for dozing system helps to further enhance our safety processes. We’ve also experienced other benefits, such as a better environment for operators and improved productivity and reliability,” said Mike Dirham, VP of Nutrien’s Phosphate Operations. “We’re excited to continue using technology at our sites to improve our ability to reduce risks and reliably produce the phosphate products our customers need.”

In addition to keeping operators safe by getting them out of the dozers’ cabs, the system includes sophisticated software that monitors the grade of the terrain ahead and identifies avoidance zones.

Further, the system offers improved visibility with cameras that provide a 180° front, back and bird’s-eye view of the ground level conditions, along with lighting that reveals a greater field of vision for improved day and night operation.

Users can choose either the Cat Command or station. Both offer full control without exposure to dust, noise, vibration or other hazards – a big factor in increasing productivity.

Contact your local Cat dealer or www.Caterpillar.com for more information.