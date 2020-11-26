O3 Mining reports drill results from its Marban gold project in Quebec

O3 Mining (TSXV: OIII) has reported new drill results from the Gold Hawk zone at its Marban gold project, part of the company’s wholly-owned Malartic property located near Val d’Or, Que.

The current 45,000-metre drill program is focused on expanding mineralization outside of proposed pit areas previously outlined in a preliminary economic assessment released in early September.

The new assay results are from seven holes that targeted extensions down plunge at Marban’s Gold Hawk zone. Drilling hit the Gold Hawk zone between 390 and 570 metres below surface, at a spacing of 50 to 100 metres.

