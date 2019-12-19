O3 Mining’s Jose Vizquerra reflects on grandfather’s career as founder of Buenaventura

When Jose Vizquerra was considering working full-time on exploration projects in Canada with Osisko Mining, the first thing he needed to know was whether he had the blessing of his grandfather, Alberto Benavides de la Quintana.

Benavides founded Buenaventura in the early 1950s and built it into the largest mining company in Peru and one of the biggest in South America.

“When I told him I was going to leave the family business and asked him if he would be okay with that, he said, ‘Yes, I’m fine with it, but I would like to make a bet with you — I want to see if you can build something bigger than what I have built,” Vizquerra recalls. “And I said: ‘I’m 32 years old, game on!’”

