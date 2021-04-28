Omineca, Osisko team up for safety in Cariboo

Omineca Mining and Metals (TSXV: OMM) and Osisko Development’s (TSXV: ODV) Barkerville Gold Mines subsidiary have teamed up to provide mutual safety, rescue and emergency response support at their camps in the Cariboo Mining District of south-central British Columbia.

Omineca is testing the underground potential to recover alluvial gold at its Wingdam gold project 40 km east of Quesnel. The company is also drilling the lode gold potential over a northwest-southeast trending structure. Visit www.OminecaMiningAndMetals.com.

Barkerville is pursuing opportunities at the Bonanza Ledge and Cow Mountain gold deposits 25 km away, near Wells, B.C. Osisko is also upgrading the pre-existing QR mill at a cost of $29 million to treat its ores. The preliminary economic assessment gave Osisko’s Cariboo project an after-tax net present value with a 5% discount of $671 million and an after tax internal rate of return of 40.7%. Over 11 years of production, the project would recover 1.97 million oz. of payable gold. The PEA included only 39% of current resources. Visit www.OsiskoDev.com.