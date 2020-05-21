ORE SORTING: Tomra introduces virtual demos and test sessions

SPAIN – Tomra Sorting Mining has developed virtual testing capabilities to help mining operations ensure business and operational continuity. The company is leveraging digital technology to help clients identify the best sorting solution for their mine through remote access to its test centre in Germany.

Tomra’s temporary virtual demonstration and test solution will allow mining companies to test sorting solutions remotely. They will need to book a session with a Tomra sales representative and ship a sample of their minerals to the test centre. Once the test is completed, they will receive a video of their material being sorted and discuss the results through a video call.

“At Tomra, we work closely with our customers to devise the solution that is perfect for their operation,” said Albert du Preez, SVP and head of Tomra Sorting Mining, in a release. “The visit to one of our test centres can be an important step in this process, as it enables them to work out with our teams the best combination of technologies and develop the flow sheet for their ore sorting plant. With this virtual solution, we are able to provide this support, taking our test centre to our customers’ office so they can make an informed decision on an important investment.”

Tomra’s test centres play a key role in the company’s collaborative approach to supporting customers with their ore sorting requirements. These tests allow the centre to provide an initial feasibility study and detailed reports on a machine’s performance with a particular sample.

This virtual and demonstration and test solution is part of Tomra Mining’s plan to ensure it provides customers all the support they need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It has increased stocks of critical components to ensure its ability to fulfill current and future orders, and to ensure the supply of spare parts.

Tomra Sorting Mining designs and manufactures sensor-based sorting technologies for the global mineral processing and mining industries.

