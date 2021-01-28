Palantir, Rio Tinto sign multi-year enterprise partnership

Palantir Technologies has announced that it has signed a multi-year enterprise agreement for its Foundry Platform with Rio Tinto.

Palantir’s software will integrate raw data from many separate sources into a representation of critical mining operations. Rio Tinto is then expected to be able to make decisions and take actions using a single source of truth that combines operational and transactional data. This data resource will be available, with the necessary security and privacy controls, to its frontline and office-based workers.

“This partnership is an important step in our digital transformation; enabling fast-paced, forward-looking decision making across our operations leading to improved results in safety, cost and production,” Fay Cranmer, Rio Tinto’s CIO, said in a release. “We are excited to work with Palantir in the collaborative delivery of digital products, with best-in-class data technology.”

The new multi-year partnership with Rio Tinto builds on a number of successful data integration projects explored last year across various business units including: transforming Borates to a digital business across the value chain; connecting people with data in Rio Tinto’s underground operations; and assisting the company with the safety and well-being of its employees during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is a significant industry partnership for us”, added Shyam Sankar, COO of Palantir. “Our Foundry Platform has been used extensively to accelerate delivery and optimise value chains across a number of market sectors where safety matters.”

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments.

For more information, visit www.Palantir.com or www.RioTinto.com.