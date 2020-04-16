Palladium One lays groundwork for massive sulphide project in Finland

Palladium One Mining (TSXV: PDM) has extended the Kaukua South zone anomaly at its flagship Läntinen Koillismaa (LK) PGE-nickel-copper project in north-central Finland.

“Reconnaissance drilling carried out by previous owners of the property showed mineralization to be associated with the anomaly, and we have now extended it over four kilometres into a large area of overburden that has never been drill tested before,” Derrick Weyrauch, the company’s president and CEO, said in a telephone interview. “It’s opened up a whole new area of exploration for us and we’re really excited about its potential.”

Results from a recent induced polarization (IP) survey showed a large chargeability anomaly, representing the eastern extension of the palladium-dominant Kaukua South zone. The anomaly extends to the eastern edge of the survey grid, representing the edge of the company’s permitted boundary. As a result, Palladium One has applied for a 91-sq. km permit covering the potential extension of the Kaukua South mineralization.