PALLADIUM: Positive drill results from Ontario for Canadian Palladium

ONTARIO – Canadian Palladium Resources has announced positive results from its drilling campaign at the East Bull palladium property in Ontario, 90 km west of Sudbury.

In a press release, the miner, previously known as 21C Metals, said results for diamond drill holes EB-20-01 to EB-20-06 show that EB-20-01 returned 3.32 g/t palladium from 28 metres to 35 metres; EB-20-03 yielded 3.63 g/t palladium from 27 metres to 31 metres and EB-20-07 returned 2.14 g/t palladium from 109 metres to 118 metres.

“The company has completed 10 diamond drill holes (1,841 metres) prior to shutting down with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Canadian Palladium said in the media brief. “The diamond drilling to date has focused on the east end of the Valhalla Zone testing the palladium zone to determine if there are structural controls and continuity down dip and along strike within the inferred resource.”

According to the company, previous work had indicated a relationship of chalcopyrite and palladium values but with the results returned to date, there seem to be palladium values in some cases that are not related to visible chalcopyrite.

The 10-sq.-km East Bull property is located in Gerow Township. Historical exploration has resulted in a 43-101 compliant resource estimate of 11.1 million tonnes at 1.46 g/t palladium equivalent for a total of 523,000 oz. of palladium.