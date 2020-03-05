PDAC: Toronto stock exchanges sign MOU with Brazilian Mining Association

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Brazilian Mining Association (IBRAM) that seeks to increase investment in the Brazilian mining sector over the coming years.

The signing of the MOU, which coincided with the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention, is expected to open up opportunities for expanding geological research, which is vital to increasing Brazilian mineral production, exploration and the development of Brazilian mining projects as well as jointly identifying opportunities to boost the investment attractiveness of the Brazilian mining sector.

“We are excited about raising Brazil’s profile in the Canadian mining investment community and Canadian capital markets,” Wilson Brumer, president of IBRAM’s board of directors and signatory of the agreement told The Northern Miner. “We recognized that medium-sized and smaller mining companies in Brazil require our support in attracting investment, so our goal is to help countries like Canada to recognize the tremendous potential that exists for investing in Brazil’s mining sector.”

