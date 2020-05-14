PGMs: Group Ten encouraged by soil anomalies at Stillwater West

MONTANA — Group Ten Metals has announced that it has discovered four new kilometre-scale palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, and copper soil anomalies at its flagship Stillwater West project in Montana.

According to the Canadian miner, the anomalies were found following the 2019 soil geochemistry survey at the project’s Boulder and Wild West target areas. Precious metal values were up to 1.16 g/t Pt, 0.46 g/t Pd, and 0.47 g/t Au in soil.

In a release, the Vancouver-based company also said that two of the new anomalies show high levels of gold in soil, expanding the gold potential of the Wild West target area by up to 2 km from drill-defined high-grade gold mineralization at the Pine Shear Zone.

“The new soil anomalies – Boulder, Blakely, Pegmatoid Ridge and Gold Ridge – are associated with and proximal to conductive high anomalies identified in electromagnetic geophysical surveys,” the company said in a statement. “Similar coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies are demonstrated in the more advanced areas of the Stillwater West project, with drill-defined mineralized zones.”

The Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project consists of 14 multi-kilometre-scale exploration target areas along a 25-km strike length adjoining and adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater’s high-grade Stillwater mines in the Stillwater Igneous Complex of Montana.

This story originally appeared on www.Mining.com.