Canadian Mining Journal

As 2021 begins, the Covid-19 pandemic has left no part of Canada untouched, with cases reported in every province and territory, though at press time only the Northwest Territories (NWT) and Prince Edward Island had reported no deaths related to the coronavirus.

However, the economic impact caused by the pandemic continues to wreak havoc in all regions of the country. And for jurisdictions like the NWT that rely heavily on the mining industry, support for the sector in the midst of the health crisis will need to be bolstered by plans for the future.

In the NWT, a heavy burden of responsibility in addressing the post-pandemic economic recovery falls on Caroline Wawzonek, who was appointed the territory’s Finance Minister in November 2019 and, since last September, has also become the Minister responsible for Industry, Tourism and Investment (ITI).

Minister Wawzonek spoke with The Northern Miner from Yellowknife about how the territory hopes to move forward in 2021.

The Northern Miner: How important is mining for the NWT?

Caroline Wawzonek: Mining has been and will continue to be a foundation of the economy for the Northwest Territories. And we anticipate that will continue to be the case for the foreseeable future. So, it is a critical area for us to see growth and recovery as we look to after the pandemic.

Continue reading at www.northernminer.com.