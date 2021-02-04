PMC, Gekko sign agreement for North America-based mineral laboratory services

PMC lab. Credit: Gekko Systems

PMC Laboratory (Process Mineralogical Consulting) and Gekko Systems have signed an agreement that makes PMC the exclusive mineral laboratory services provider for Gekko’s North and South American customer base. Together, PMC and Gekko will be able to provide customers with innovative data-driven project development and implementation.

Gekko is a mineral processing solutions company developing innovative flow sheets and bringing new technologies to the market. The agreement with PMC adds a dedicated laboratory located in North America and adds new mineralogical testing capabilities aiding in evaluating the suitability of Gekko’s processing technology for specific projects.

PMC is a growing mineral services laboratory primarily focused on mineralogy and has recently expanded to offer metallurgical testing. The collaboration with Gekko is expected to further develop PMC’s metallurgical capabilities and incorporate Gekko’s extensive knowledge of gold processing.

“We at PMC are excited to be working with Gekko Systems, a world leader in gold processing technologies. Our combined strengths will enable both companies to offer more capabilities for more customers looking to find data supported solutions in an efficient and cost-effective manner,” Geoffrey Lane, PMC president, said in a release.

“Gekko Systems is very pleased to be aligning with PMC to provide cost effective and efficient metallurgical laboratory testing capabilities in North America. We are also enthusiastic at being able to offer PMC’s mineralogy expertise to our clients to add further value to their projects,” Nigel Grigg, general manager of global sales and solutions with Gekko Systems added.

For more information, visit www.PMC-Lab.com or www.Gekkos.com.