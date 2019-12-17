POWER: Barrick plans conversion to natural gas at Pueblo Viejo in Q1 2020

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – Barrick Gold has announced that the power plant at its 60% owned Pueblo Viejo open pit is expected to receive its first natural gas in the first quarter of next year, leading to lower greenhouse gas emissions and lower costs.

“The conversion of Quisqueya I to natural gas will help reduce Pueblo Viejo’s power generation costs by some 30%. Greenhouse gases will also be cut by 30% and nitrogen oxide by 85%, and the mine’s dependence on oil will be significantly decreased,” Mark Bristow, Barrick’s president and CEO said in a release.

The mine entered into a 10-year supply agreement for the provision of the fuel and construction of a pipeline from the gas terminal to Pueblo Viejo’s Quisqueya I power plant back in May of 2018. The move is also expected to benefit the San Pedro region which does not have access to natural gas.

Barrick holds a 60% stake in the operation (40% Newmont Goldcorp) which consists of two open pits and produces gold, silver and copper. This year, Barrick’s attributable production is expected at 550,000 oz. to 600,000 oz. of gold at all-in sustaining costs of US$610 to US$650 per oz.

For more information, visit www.Barrick.com.