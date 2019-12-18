POWER: Wartsila Modular Block solution to modernize power generation at Syama

MALI – Wartsila has announced the first order of its Wartsila Modular Block solution for power generation.

Four Wartsila Modular Block enclosures with one Wartsila 32 engine each will provide 40 MW of energy to Resolute Mining’s Syama off-grid gold mine in Mali. The order was placed in November.

The Wartsila Modular Block solution will replace the existing diesel generators at the mine. Due to the high efficiency of the engines, this new solution is anticipated to create substantial fuel cost savings. Fast-starting and load following capabilities will facilitate the integration of renewables into the mine’s energy system. The Modular Block system can be configured to gas, liquid fuel or to a dual-fuel configuration.

Three Wartsila Modular Blocks, providing a total of 30 MW of power will be installed next to the existing power station in 2020. The fourth 10-MW Modular Block will be installed in 2022. The agreement includes an option to add a fifth 10-MW unit to the power plant. The scalability of the Wartsila Modular Block solution enables the mine to add additional power capacity if needed to support the future growth.

The Wartsila Energy Business is leading the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. Wartsila’s solutions provide the needed flexibility to integrate renewables and secure power system reliability. The company’s offering comprises engine-based flexible power plants – including liquid gas systems – hybrid solar power plants, energy management systems and storage and integration solutions. Wartsila has 70 GW of installed power plant capacity in 177 countries around the world.

