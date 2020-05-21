PPE: StaCool Vest helps keep workers productive

FLORIDA – StaCool Industries has introduced the StaCool Vest core body cooling system, which keeps users cool, comfortable and productive while working in the summer heat, without compromising mobility.

Each vest is made from a breathable Airprene material and includes ThermoPak inserts, which can help cool the body. This lightweight vest provides up to 3 hours of cooling per ThermoPak set (4 per set). Each Stacool Vest includes an additional 4 ThermoPaks. StaCool Vests are ideal for welders, as well as industrial and manufacturing workers.

The StaCool Vest provides core body cooling without freezing. A thermal barrier is built in to ensure that the wearer does not get too cold. Models can be worn under clothing or as an over-vest. They are lightweight, at 5 lb. to 5.5 lb. with the ThermoPaks installed, and are available in a wide range of sizes.

StaCool Industries has been manufacturing core body cooling technology since 1997.

For more information, visit www.StaCoolVest.com.