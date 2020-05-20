PROCESS WATER: Veolia launches Sirion Pro reverse osmosis system

FRANCE – Veolia Water Technologies, through its Solys business unit, has launched the Sirion Pro range, which is a simplified version of the Sirion RO (reverse osmosis) range. The newest launch is a compact, plug-and-play system, which integrates Aquavista digital services, dedicated to high-quality industrial process water production.
In January, Solys started to expand its Sirion RO product line by introducing Sirion Advanced. This model is a plug-and-play product, and, according to the company, represents the most user-friendly standard small RO skid available on the market, developed to be easily used by maintenance technicians and end-users.
Now, Veolia is responding to customer demand for both high-end and entry-level products with the Sirion Pro. It offers more basic features with a choice of four different options, at a lower cost.
Both Sirion Advanced and Sirion Pro are capable of removing up to 98% of dissolved inorganics and over 99% of large dissolved organics, colloids and particles. Applicable to most industrial sectors and reuse applications projects, they include 11 models covering flow rates from 100 l/h to 5,000 l/h.
This most recent Veolia design is easily integrated into standardized treatment lines and its membrane pressure vessel length has been reduced to 1 metre for simpler transport. The unit does not need to be dismantled and reassembled on-site, for a start-up within two hours of arrival. Instrumentation and valves are at the front of the unit for ease of maintenance and operation. The Sirion Pro features a new controller, the Veolia RO40, which allows local or remote (through the Aquavista digital services) monitoring. The units are packaged with a service contract through Veolia worldwide service network.
Veolia Water Technologies provides a complete range of services required to design, deliver, maintain and upgrade water and wastewater treatment facilities and systems for industrial clients and public authorities.
For more information, visit www.VeoliaWaterTechnologies.com.
Have your say: