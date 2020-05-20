PROCESS WATER: Veolia launches Sirion Pro reverse osmosis system

FRANCE – Veolia Water Technologies, through its Solys business unit, has launched the Sirion Pro range, which is a simplified version of the Sirion RO (reverse osmosis) range. The newest launch is a compact, plug-and-play system, which integrates Aquavista digital services, dedicated to high-quality industrial process water production.

In January, Solys started to expand its Sirion RO product line by introducing Sirion Advanced. This model is a plug-and-play product, and, according to the company, represents the most user-friendly standard small RO skid available on the market, developed to be easily used by maintenance technicians and end-users.

Now, Veolia is responding to customer demand for both high-end and entry-level products with the Sirion Pro. It offers more basic features with a choice of four different options, at a lower cost.

Both Sirion Advanced and Sirion Pro are capable of removing up to 98% of dissolved inorganics and over 99% of large dissolved organics, colloids and particles. Applicable to most industrial sectors and reuse applications projects, they include 11 models covering flow rates from 100 l/h to 5,000 l/h.

This most recent Veolia design is easily integrated into standardized treatment lines and its membrane pressure vessel length has been reduced to 1 metre for simpler transport. The unit does not need to be dismantled and reassembled on-site, for a start-up within two hours of arrival. Instrumentation and valves are at the front of the unit for ease of maintenance and operation. The Sirion Pro features a new controller, the Veolia RO40, which allows local or remote (through the Aquavista digital services) monitoring. The units are packaged with a service contract through Veolia worldwide service network.

