PUMPS: Weir adds three pumps to Lewis line

MISSOURI – Weir Minerals has announced three additions to its Lewis range of pumps and valves for the sulphur, sulphuric and phosphoric acid industries: the Lewis VL axial pump, Lewis horizontal process pump and Lewis vertical high pressure molten salt pump.

The three pumps have been designed to maximize wear life in some of the world’s most corrosive industrial applications while simplifying maintenance through streamlined designs. This has reduced the number of parts compared to previous pumps, without compromising performance.

“Although they’re designed to address different challenges, these three new pumps were guided by the same core design principles: using advances in material technology to achieve increased performance and wear life, while reducing complexity to simplify equipment maintenance and give us the flexibility to deliver more engineered to order features that benefit our customers,” Jerry Ernsky, Lewis product manager at Weir Minerals, said in a release.

The Lewis horizontal process pump combines the long-lasting corrosion and wear resistance that Lewmet alloys are known for with the robust performance, efficiency and ease of maintenance associated with centrifugal pumps.

The Lewis VL axial flow pump offers heavy duty construction ideal for use in corrosive, high temperature chemical processing applications, such as evaporator and crystallizer circulation. Its innovative design is highly flexible and can be customized to suit a wide variety of industrial applications, while its low component count makes servicing quicker and easier.

The Lewis vertical high pressure molten salt pump has been designed to meet the needs of the concentrated solar power industry. This multi-stage vertical turbine pump has been specifically designed to handle the multifaceted challenges associated with the extremely high pressures and temperatures associated with pumping molten salt for thermal energy storage.

All three pumps are constructed with Weir Minerals’ industry-leading Lewmet alloys, which incorporate specialized metallurgy designed to survive in corrosive industrial applications.

The three pumps are now available worldwide.

Lewis Pumps has developed an international reputation in the design and manufacture of pumps and valves in the sulphur, sulphuric acid and phosphoric acid industries. Weir Minerals delivers solutions for mining, dewatering, transportation, milling, processing and waste management activities

For more information, visit www.OnlyLewis.Weir.