RCT to transform Evolution Mining’s Canadian fleet

Evolution Mining has chosen RCT ControlMaster remote technology for its underground loader fleet in Red Lake, Ont.

Australia-based Evolution Mining (ASX: EVN) has selected global smart technology specialist RCT to deliver its autonomous technology to transform its Red Lake gold mine in Northern Ontario. Evolution acquired the properties from Newmont (TSX: NGT; NYSE: NEM) last year.

Evolution has embarked on a comprehensive three-year investment strategy that will restore the newly acquired Red Lake mine to a safe, highly efficient, long life and low-cost operation. Since the first mine opened in 1949, the combined operation has produced more than 25 million oz. of gold.

To assist in the turnaround strategy, RCT will commission its proven interoperable and scalable ControlMaster guidance automation technology to the underground loader fleet.

The technology will unlock significant value for Evolution by ensuring optimal machine performance, higher speed autonomous tramming, and reduced machine damage. The technology will deliver faster production cycle times and reduced unplanned downtime across the loader fleet.

The loaders will be controlled from either the surface based ControlMaster automation centre or the customised underground automation centres designed specifically for easier transfer via the hoisting system.

This solution safeguards machine operators by relocating them away from hazards commonly found at the mine face and significantly reduces shift handover times, lowering overhead costs and resulting in greater site efficiencies.

“The advanced features of the ControlMaster automation technology means Red Lake will be able to quickly achieve improved production efficiencies from its loader fleet, with a greater level of safety for its operators,” said RCT’s mining business development manager Ryan Noden.

“Red lake will also benefit from selecting a truly interoperable technology provider that can collaborate closely with them to realise further mobile equipment automation opportunities as further optimisation of the asset is achieved,” he added.

RCT maintains a dedicated support team in Sudbury, Ont. Learn more at www.RCT-Global.com.