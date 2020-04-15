RECYCLING: American Manganese, Voltabox recycle Li-ion batteries

TEXAS – American Manganese (AMY) announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Texas-based Voltabox to work on end-of-life lithium-ion batteries for commercial-scale recycling of cathode materials using AMY’s RecycLiCo patented process.

The RecycLiCo process provides a closed-loop recycling solution that, according to AMY, generates high recovery and purity rates of battery materials such as lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, and aluminium.

Voltabox is interested in recycling such materials because its main business is providing systems for e-mobility in industrial applications using custom configurations of lithium-ion battery technology.

“Voltabox is focused on managing the total lifecycle of our lithium-ion programs from initial manufacturing through second-use applications and eventually to end of life. A key part of this approach is the responsible disposal of spent battery cells, modules, and systems,” Sam Olson, CEO of the Texas-based company, said in a media statement.

“We look forward to working with American Manganese to ensure the proper recycling of our lithium-ion components that have reached the end of their service life.”