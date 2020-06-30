RENEWABLE ENERGY: SHYFTinc and Rentricity turn mine water usage into hydro power

SHYFTinc has established a new technology initiative with Rentricity to bring Rentricity’s innovative electricity production from gravity-fed or pressurized water pipelines directly into mines.

Rentricity has successfully implemented its renewable energy in-pipe hydro in the drinking water industry since 2010. The company is now turning its attention to mining operations with large water flows that offset electricity costs with the MinetricitySM product line.

“We are excited about the prospects of working with SHYFTinc and addressing multiple applications within mine water distribution,” said Frank Zammataro, CEO and Co-founder of Rentricity. “SHYFTinc brings both a deep understanding of the mining environment and existing partners with the ability to execute sustainable microgrids within mines.”

“The MinetricitySM products provide multiple solutions in a mining environment,” said Tyler Samson, president of SHYFTinc. “The products can be installed in the mine’s water distribution piping from 4″ to 36″ diameters and mimic the function of pressure reducing valves.” That adds value in a couple of ways, Samson says: “Usually, the energy in those valves produces heat in what’s already a hot environment; we can turn the pressure into power instead.”

In-pipe hydro energy recovery within water distribution networks is proven, reliable, and cost-effective. The technology is simple yet elegant. It uses traditional and proven pumps as turbines with advanced controls to manage pressure while creating clean electricity. The clean, renewable electricity is then used for powering systems in the immediate area of the mine, or can be easily integrated into a mine’s electrical system, or stored on energy storage systems for back-up purposes.

“Rentricity brings proven equipment and first-class experience for addressing water pipeline,” says Samson.”Supporting the on-site generation of clean electricity will become a best practice that will elevate the Canadian mining industry to a higher standard of sustainability.”

SHYFTinc will be aligning with their INOVINTA teammates at BESTECH Engineering to provide a full design, installation and support package.

