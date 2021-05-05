Rigid unveils RIGIDprecision platform for IIoT

Rigid Robotics Precision Mining Solutions is officially unveiling the RIGIDprecision platform after launching the innovation in early 2020 and successfully completing field pilots in Western Canada.

“We developed this unified platform as the enabling tool to support mine sites to achieve Precision Mining in a piece-wise, scalable, and integration-friendly fashion,” said Mehran Motamed, CEO of Rigid Robotics.

RIGIDprecision is a real-time embedded IIoT (industrial internet of things) platform and analytics pipeline that implements precision sensing and shared communication among equipment. It hosts multiple real-time field apps and cloud apps that use the data to make actionable recommendations.

Rigid Robotics focuses on “precision mining” which means using highly accurate data and decision making to achieve extremely low variability in the desired outcome of mining processes.

RIGIDprecision is a unified integrated platform. Once the platform is installed, additional solutions can be delivered at an incremental cost, in most cases via a software-only upgrade. Integrated user interface natively combines functionalities of installed Apps. Data is available to mine and to third party systems via

real-time and cloud interfaces. Streamlined hardware and cabling with remote monitoring minimizes maintenance costs.

Rigid Robotics technology is field proven with installations in North America, Central America, South America, and Australia.

Learn more at www.RigidRobotics.com.