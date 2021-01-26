Robotics pioneer Exyn expands north with Sudbury office

Exyn Technologies, a pioneer in autonomous aerial robot systems for complex, GPS-denied industrial environments, has announced the opening of its first international office in Sudbury. The Canadian expansion includes plans for more real mine environment testing and enhanced customer support for clients in the Sudbury and Northern Ontario mining regions.

Exyn continues to innovate with its recent launches of the ExynAero and ExynPAK, which enable customers to collect data efficiently and in challenging environments, without safety implications. The new Canadian offices will include staff supporting Canadian customers as well as engineering and product teams tasked with live demonstrations and environment testing.

“We are very optimistic about this expansion and the opportunities to both support our Canadian customers as well as further product development. The Sudbury office will be strategically important to supporting our innovation plans and ensuring we stay on the cutting edge of mining automation,” Nader Elm, CEO Exyn Technologies, said in a release.

“Being a part of the community in Sudbury, specifically being established in the Norcat building, is an honour as we are surrounded by other companies changing the future of mining. We are incredibly excited for this permanent office in Canada and look forward to being a part of the community here,” added Raffi Jabrayan, director, markets and industries, with Exyn Technologies.

“Norcat’s mandate is to help start and accelerate the growth of innovative companies that will drive future economic and social prosperity. We’re excited to be working with Exyn Technologies and providing our unique resources and services at the NORCAT Underground Centre to support the continued growth of this exceptional tech company. We’re looking forward to all we can accomplish together in 2021 and beyond,” concluded Don Duval, CEO of Norcat.

Exyn’s autonomous aerial robot systems are most commonly used for industrial applications such as mining, construction, infrastructure inspection, and military surveillance and reconnaissance. With this new customer partnership, Exyn is poised to push the field of robotics forward.

For more information about Exyn for mining applications, click here.