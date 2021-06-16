RPMGlobal builds dedicated ESG mining division with acquisition

With the acquisition of Nitro Solutions, RPMGlobal is building a dedicated ESG division. Image: iStock.

RPMGlobal has signed an acquisition agreement for the Australian headquartered environmental social and governance (ESG) services company, Nitro Solutions Pty.

Privately owned Nitro is a company that provides the mining industry with a quality focused ESG service in the areas of environmental approvals, impact assessment, regulatory advice, environmental audits, compliance reporting (due diligence) and environmental economics, policy and legislation advice.

This acquisition will be the catalyst to bring together RPMGlobal’s ESG professionals who are based across the globe, into one division which will be headed by Ngaire Tranter, the current CEO and founder of Nitro.

Commenting on the acquisition, Tranter, Nitro’s founder, said she was very proud of the business her team had built over the last six years and was looking forward to continuing to help mining companies take action to improve their ESG performance.

“It’s clear that RPMGlobal is passionate about building a premier mining ESG business supported by state-of-the-art software products, and I, together with the rest of the team, really look forward to joining RPMGlobal on this exciting journey,” she said.

With most major and mid-tier miners around the globe having accelerated their efforts to meet decarbonization targets in parallel with a broader societal commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, RPMGlobal has been drawing on its leading technology and the advisory teams’ strong expertise to deliver a range of ESG focused services.

RPMGlobal CEO Richard Mathews said this was just the start of RPMGlobal’s ESG journey as the company plans to grow its ESG division with mining services capabilities through a range of organic and non-organic strategies.

The acquisition is expected to close on June 30, subject to satisfaction of regulatory conditions.

Learn about all of RPM’s services at www.RPMGlobal.com.