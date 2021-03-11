RPMGlobal receives SAP enterprise integration certification

RPMGlobal Certification. Credit: RPMGlobal

RPMGlobal has received SAP (systems applications and products in data processing) integration certification for its enterprise product offerings. According to the company, the certification speaks to its ongoing commitment to its SAP partnership and will provide the mining industry with interoperable enterprise software solutions.

The integration green light was provided by SAP certifying that RPM’s enterprise solutions can integrate with SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Extended edition using standard integration technologies. These certifications further support RPM’s development of cloud enabled solutions.

RPM and SAP have been working together for over a decade and RPM has secured the latest designation following a detailed process where separately deployable components were put through stringent qualification procedures to earn the integration approval.

As part of the process, RPM’s integration connectors and product architecture were scrutinized by SAP’s development laboratory. The SAP certification speaks to the technical alignment and interoperability capabilities between the solutions and will enable exchange of information between SAP and RPM’s enterprise product offerings that span the mine lifecycle.

In a release, Paul Beesley, RPM’s chief technology officer, said the SAP certification was a significant endorsement of the company’s quality technical infrastructure which underpins its enterprise offerings.

“RPM remains committed to a robust software integration strategy that builds complimentary products to support the SAP technology stack. This enables our customers to have a smooth and direct flow of business data between SAP solutions and our software offerings so it’s very rewarding to receive this additional certification. With more mining operations implementing digital transformation initiatives, connecting disparate systems to foster the exchange of critical information is an industry imperative. We are delighted to receive SAP certification for our leading products which will prove very beneficial to our mutual partners and customers.”

With enterprise integration forming a core part of RPM’s philosophy from the beginning, Beesley also added that the certification builds upon the company’s commitment to working with SAP.

“SAP remains the industry standard for Enterprise Resource Planning software used by mining companies. This certification ensures our current and future customers can integrate operational technology with business processes to achieve a connected mining enterprise that provides a single source of truth across the organization.”

For more information, visit www.RPMGlobal.com.