SCREENING: Major launches ID-enabled FLEX-MAT

QUEBEC – Major, a manufacturer of high-performance screening media, has launched ID-enabled FLEX-MAT. All of the company’s FLEX-MAT screen media is now embedded with an ID-enabled microchip; the radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology tracks and stores screen media data, such as panel dimensions and customer-defined details, to offer users information for simple reorders.

The technology improves convenience and productivity for operations using FLEX-MAT with the ID-enabled technology by ensuring that the correctly sized screen media is ordered.

Product information is easily accessed through the company’s new Major app. Operations can scan the FLEX-MAT panel with the Major app to access product information; users only need a smartphone to view the data without a separate RFID reader.

The ID-enabled technology launched at this year’s ConExpo in Las Vegas.

“We are introducing ID Enabled technology as a way to help customers track screen media specifications and improve accuracy during reordering, ultimately resulting in a more consistent end product,” Bernard Betts, president of Major, said in a release.

The new technology also allows operations to track orders electronically.

Major is a global manufacturer of wire screens for the aggregate, mining and recycling industries. FLEX-MAT, the company’s line of lime-green high vibration screens, is made with OPTIMUMWIRE.

For more information, visit www.MajorFlexMat.com.