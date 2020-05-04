SCREENING: Sandvik introduces innovative Peak Screening solution

SWEDEN – Sandvik has launched Peak Screening, a complete package and performance concept designed to ensure each area unit of a customer’s screening system is at its optimal productivity.

Sandvik’s Peak Screening refers to a complete screening solution, including the right screen, screening media and a warranty and service program, all working together towards one goal – maximizing the full potential of the customer’s screening operation.

“Peak Screening shows our understanding of customers’ productivity needs, and commitment to solving their challenges in unconventional, industry-first ways. We want to help customers benefit from the competitive advantage Peak Screening can provide, while establishing it as the defining screening performance standard of our industry,” Mats Dahlberg, VP of lifecycle service, startionary crushing and screening with Sandvik, said in a release.

Working together works better

Sandvik screening equipment, screening media and services are designed to work optimally with each other and ensure the screening operation is at its maximum productivity. Customers will have ongoing access to experienced Sandvik specialists who can help with the selecting an optimal configuration or optimization of the equipment as well as troubleshooting, and much more.

New modular screens

The company has developed three new ranges of maintenance friendly, high performing modular screens which, according to the company, are versatile, reliable, can get to site quickly and are safe to operate.

The right media for the right outcome

Sandvik screens are fitted with high-quality Sanvik screening media, unless otherwise specified. The company works closely with customers to determine the right solution for their applications, including its exclusive tensioned rubber screening media with a longer wear life than standard wire mesh, which offers the same screening accuracy with better productivity and uptime.

Ease of ownership

Sandvik’s unique Reliability & Performance (R&P) package is designed to protect the customer’s investment. R&P includes a two-year extended equipment warranty, regular inspections, maintenance recommendations, troubleshooting and performance analyses that can help optimize service intervals and avoid costly breakdowns.

Productivity as promised

The screening solutions come with a performance guarantee, whereby Sandvik guarantees that the solution achieves the performance that has been agreed on with the customer; otherwise, Sandvik will work with the solution until it does.

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining and construction industries.

For more information, visit RockTechnology.Sandvik.