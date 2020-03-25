SHIPPING: St. Lawrence Seaway opens for 62nd navigation season

ONTARIO – The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation has marked the opening of the Seaway’s 62nd navigation season.

The Great Lakes – St. Lawrence River system extends over 3,700 km from the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes. Over 200 million tonnes of cargo travel over the system every year. The binational St. Lawrence Seaway connects the lower St. Lawrence River to the Great Lakes. Beginning in Montreal and extending westward, the Seaway’s 15 locks allow ships to climb 168 metres from sea level up to Lake Erie.

“Every navigation season brings opportunities and challenges and the 2020 season will be no different. While the opportunities and challenges change each year, what remains constant are the safety, reliability, efficiency and environmental performance advantages of waterborne transportation,” Craig Middlebrook, deputy administrator of the U.S. Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation said in a release.

